Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the season started, ‘experts’, pundits and fans were all saying Reds were favourites to go down. After just avoiding the drop last season and a summer of signing what were Non League players and what were seen to be rejects from other clubs, most people thought they were destined for National League.

But with Scott Lindsey at the helm, many knew that was not going to be the case. And after a season of brilliant football, fantastic results and a squad full of confidence, they have made it to the League play-offs where they will face MK Dons (first leg Monday May 6, 3pm at the Broadfield Stadium – second leg Thursday, May 9, 8pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And players and fans have taken to social media to celebrate what is a great achievement for the club and could lead to their first ever appearance at Wembley.

Adam Campbell, who joined from Gateshead in the summer, tweeted: “Favourites to be relegated – See you next Monday.”

Ade Adeyemo, who signed from Cray Valley Paper Mills, said: “What a Team - play-offs here we come!”, and top scorer Danilo Orsi tweeted: “Playoff bound babyyyyyyyyyyy.”

Kellan Gordon said: “And that reds is a BIG BIG BIG WOOOOOOOOOOOSH”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Kelly said: “Some group of players!! let’s give it right go in the play offs!”

Crawley Town players celebrate in the stands after Saturday's historic win | Picture: Dov Friedmann

Fan Carol Bates, who started the Crawley Town Old Girls, posted: “We only went and made the bloody play-offs! What a day. What a Club. What a great bunch of fans who travel week in week out up and down the country sharing all those special memories that have been made this season. Feel quite emotional. We’re in the play-offs baby!”

Andrew Saunders was abroad but posted this on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group facebook page: “Absolute scenes today! Watching from Turkey, shouting at the goals and result! Bring on MK Dons! Too early for we going to Wembley chants?? Can we dream!”

Jacob Martin tweeted: “WHAT A SIGHT. WHAT A TEAM. WHAT A DAY. PLAYOFF TIME @crawleytown. COYR”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GH Away Day Travel were straight onto admin – they tweeted: “@crawleytown wow what a day yesterday was and like many our heads are a little bit tender this morning but we are looking forward to our first ever time in the play offs. We will be speaking to United coaches today and will be able to announce our travel details as soon as we can.”

Charlie Palethorpe, who used to work for the club, tweeted: “A special achievement by a special club! Congratulations to all involved and the ones working extremely hard day in, day out behind the scenes! @tomallman95 @HarryMaynardd

@samgadsdon Scott Lindsey and his coaching staff are a truly special group #TownTeamTogether.

Alex Burke tweeted a picture of him and his son on the pitch and said: “Got a bit emotional at the end there hahaha. Celebrating on the pitch with my boy is a memory I won’t forget anytime soon. Hopefully something he remembers. Might just be making the play offs but a really special achievement by everyone at the club.”