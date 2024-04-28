League Two play-offs: This is what MK Dons manager had to say about their opponents Crawley Town
Reds secured their place in the play-offs with a 2-0 win over Grimsby Town on Saturday thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. And now they are preparing to face MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, May 6 (3pm) for the first leg, before a trip to Milton Keynes on Thursday, May 9 (8pm).
In the regular season, the Reds inflicted Dons first defeat of the season back in August, winning 2-1 at home thanks to goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Danilo Orsi. But Dons got their revenge in the reverse fixture, winning 2-0 despite Scott Lindsey’s men dominating.
Dons were relegated from League One last season and are looking to go straight back up. They finished in fourth, eight points behind third-placed Wrexham and eight points ahead of the Reds.
But manager Mike Williamson knows the gap means nothing in these play-off games.
He said: “"We're going into a tough semi-final against a team who play really good football. "They were really good here, but we know it will be difficult, but it's an exciting challenge.
"I thought Crawley were the better team for large portions of the game when we played them here, but we managed to get the result.
"Like us, when they get it right, it can be really hard to stop. Ultimately, it will be the occasion both sides have to deal with, but we know one thing: we won't come away from our values, and it will be down to who performs over the two legs."