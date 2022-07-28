The 30-year-old joined the club at the start of the 2021-22 season from Eastleigh and made 39 appearances during his short stint at the Broadfield Stadium.
Payne, who has previously played for Gillingham, Blackpool and Peterborough United, scored once during his time with the Red Devils, netting the winner away at Colchester United in September.
The midfielder triggered an extension in his contract midway through last season but has mutually agreed to terminate his contract ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
He has joined National League side Boreham Wood upon the termination of his contract.
The Reds have thanked Payne for his service during his time at the club and have wished him well for the future.
Payne is the second midfielder to depart Crawley in as many days. Sam Matthews announced yesterday (Wednesday, July 27) that he was bringing his two-year spell at the Reds to an end.