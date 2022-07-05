Former Fulham and Chelsea youth player explains why he made the move to Crawley Town

Having been released from Swindon Town after a five-year spell at the County ground, the 26-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year-deal at Crawley Town.

In his first interview on the club’s website, Conroy expressed his delight at signing for the club. "I'm super super happy, speaking to the manager over the last couple of weeks I have been wanting to get this done,” he said. “I am super excited to finally get this done and get back to playing.”When asked what made him want to join the club, Conroy said: "The club's had a new change with the new owners, the club just seems super ambitious. The manager, all the staff and obviously the new owners; the club just seems to be only going one way. I'm excited to be part of this."Conroy also has a lot of praise for new manager Kevin Betsy. “He is super ambitious, and he really wanted me to come,” he said.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He said all the right thing and seems like a really good guy. He showed me the way he wants to play football, obviously last season we played against his Arsenal u'23 side and the way they played football was amazing. He showed me clips of that and explained how I would fit into it."

The former Fulham and Chelsea youth player explained what he thinks he can bring to the table at Crawley and what the fans can expect of him.

"Obviously the gaffer likes to play football and I am a pretty good ball-playing centre-half, so that will fit in with the way he wants to play. I am a good defender and I think I am a good person and leader to be around."The six-foot centre back made it crystal clear what his ambitions for the upcoming season were. He said: "To play as many games as I can and get the club promoted. The future is looking bright, and that was a big selling point for me."