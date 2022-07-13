Former West Ham United and Fulham striker joins Horsham FC

The Hornets have snapped up forward Daniel Ajakaiye from Isthmian Premier rivals Kingstonian.

The 24-year-old hit 21 goals in 52 appearances for the K’s last season and joins former teammate Harry Osborne at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ajakaiye began his career at Fulham as an under-12 before joining the West Ham United academy.

From there, he signed for Bromley’s youth set-up before making his first team debut against Guiseley towards the end of the 2015-16 season in the top flight of non-league football.

The striker was sent out on loan to Whyteleafe, before he enjoyed a brief spell at Kingstonian and then moved to Hastings United, where he was prolific in front of goal.

He bagged 34 goals in his first full season with United in 2018-19, attracting the interest of National League South outfit Havant & Waterlooville.

The Hawks swooped for Ajakaiye in 2020 but the striker found his playing time at the Hampshire club limited. The forward left Westleigh Park in July 2021 to re-join the K’s.

Daniel Ajakaiye in action for former employers Havant & Waterlooville against new club Horsham in 2021. Picture by Dave Haines

Speaking to the Hornets’ website, Ajakaiye said: “When I went back to K’s, I felt I had more to prove and when I joined them it was down to [former Kingstonian manager] Hayden Bird.

“So, when he announced he was leaving it was almost a no-brainer for me. I’d been having conversations with Dom [Di Paola, Horsham boss] so it was coming.

READ THIS: Horsham submit application for ground improvements to council

“From when I played here last season, even being on the other team, I just felt like the fans and the feel of the club, is where I want to be.

“It’s always good to play on a great surface and last time I played here it was great playing in front of so many supporters.

“I believed in what Dom was saying, his project, and I really feel this is going to be a good season for both me and the club.”

Ajakaiye admitted Di Paola was a key factor in joining the Hornets.

He added: “He made me start believing in myself again. As strikers, sometimes you lose that confidence, but he made me remember the good striker I can be.

“Obviously we will still have some more conversations but having spoken to him already, I know he’s someone I’m looking forward to working with.

“When you’ve been in the game for a while and experienced what it takes to compete at this level, you get used to it, you adapt.

“Havant was a different experience for me as I was based down there. Being away from home and having the chance to train every day, so I did enjoy it in that aspect. It keeps you sharp and ticking when other players might not be able to train as much.”

The new forward has also set some lofty targets for himself and his new club in 2022-23.

He said: “I want us to achieve promotion. That’s why I’ve come here.