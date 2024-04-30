Here we go again - Gillingham part ways with manager, Crawley Town boss second favourite with bookies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gillingham finished a disappointing 12th in the League Two table this season – six points and five places below Lindsey’s men. Clemence, 46, had only been in the job for almost six months but in a statement the Gills said results ‘"not met the standards and expectations set by the club’.

He won 12 of his 34 games in charge and his assistant Robbie Stockdale has also left the club.

When Neil Harris left the club in November, Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was heavily linked and it was reported he had two interviews at the Gills, causing unrest amongst Crawley fans.

Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey seen in the dressing room after the match | Picture: James Boardman

That saga was long forgotten when Reds reached the play-offs after beating Grimsby Town on Saturday. But now Reds fans will feel a little uneasy when they look at the betting odds for the next manager at the Priestfield.

Former Wycombe Wanderers man Gareth Ainsworth is currently 3/1 favourite with bettingodds.com but Lindsey, who used to play for the Gills and lives in Kent, is close behind at 4/1.

Michael Duff is 5/1 and Steve Bruce is 8/1. Another manager to impress this season in League Two is Barrow’s Pete Wild and he is currently 10/1.

Lindsey was also recently linked to the Stevenage job and when asked then about it, he said: “I have said before, when you have had a certain amount of success with what we have done this season, it’s normal for there to be interest from other clubs, that’s part of the industry. It’s the same at the either end, if you are not doing so well, you will probably end up getting the sack and that’s normal. It’s nice to be recognised or linked but my focus is here."

Lindsey is currently 10/1 with bettingodds.com for the Stevenage job – made available when former Reds boss Steve Evans joined Rotherham – with Alex Revell the clear 4/6 favourite.

Lindsey is preparing his Crawley Town side for two play-off games against MK Dons – the first at home on Monday, May 6 (3pm) and the second leg in Milton Keynes on Thursday, May 9 (8pm) – both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.