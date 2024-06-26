Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every manager knows they have to play everyone twice, but Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said he ‘didn’t understand’ one particular fixture his side face in league One this season.

The EFL fixtures were released at 9am this morning and Scott Lindsey’s men will play Blackpool on the opening day on Saturday August 10 and finish the season on Saturday May 3 at Shrewsbury Town.

The first away game is at Cambridge United on Saturday August 17. Other key dates include Wrexham away on Saturday September 21, Birmingham at home on Saturday December 21 and away on Good Friday (April 18 2025), Leyton Orient away on Boxing Day, Charlton at home on New Year’s Day and Exeter City at home on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday night home fixtures see then play Mansfield Town on October 1, Lincoln City on October 22 and Peterborough on April 1. You can see the full fixture list here.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey at the fixture release day breakfast | Picture: Mark Dunford

But there were two fixtures Scott Lindsey highlighted that were tough for his side. “I just don’t understand the January 29th one, between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day,” he said. “Years ago it used to be just Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and now they have shoe-horned another one in and of course for us it’s Exeter away which is a big journey. But it is what it is.”

And in January there two trips within days of each other. Lindsey said: “I always tend to look at what Tuesday night’s look like. Are there any where there’s a long journey on a Tuesday coupled with a long trip on a Saturday and there is one in January. 25th Stockport away up and down the country then Mansfield away on Tuesday 28th, up and down the country.”

However, Lindsey was pleased with a home game to kick things off. “I am really pleased to be at home and against a big club in Blackpool,” he said. “We have spent the last five and half weeks reflecting on what we have achieved which was obviously promotion so it was nice to do that and it was important to do that. Times like what happened at Wembley don’t come along very often so we have to embrace that, but now we must focus on what is in front of us which is tough game at home to start the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lindsey called fixture release day a ‘reset’. “Today is the reset. Once the fixtures come out I think it’s important we look at it and understand and realise it is just around the corner. I think it’s great for the supporters as well because they can start to plan their season ahead and what fixtures they can and can’t make.

“What it does show is that between season to season, it’s not that far. It seems to have gone really quickly.”

Reds will travel just over 1,000 miles fewer than they did last season in League Two. Lindsey said: “It’s tough, I know there are a lot of people who work really hard but it’s tough for the players, they have to play and perform at an unbelievable rate. They have 90 minutes of sheer power and energy and to sit on a coach for five or six hours before that is tough, physically and mentally.

“I am pleased there is less travelling this season and I am sure the players will be as well.”