'It goes a long way' - Crawley Town striker has this message for fans as they prepare to face Walsall in final home game of the season

Dom Telford has thanked Crawley Town fans for this support this season and said ‘it goes a long way’.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST
Dom Telford celebrates with Crawley Town fans
Dom Telford celebrates with Crawley Town fans

Reds fans have been through the ringer this season but rewarded for their support with a brilliant display - helped by a wonder goal from Telford himself - at Hartlepool United where the club all-but secured safety with a 2-0 win. And now anything but a defeat against Walsall on Saturday - or if Hartlepool don’t win against Barrow - means League Two football will be confirmed.

And Telford has asked fans to give it the same passion as was shown in the North East at the Broadfield Stadium this weekend.

The 26-year-old said: “Stick with us and give us the same as Saturday please. It was amazing for the players to take that memory home - we won’t be forgetting that day any time soon. Please show the support you have done this season and we will be doing everything we can to work hard, as we do always, to put on good performances and get results in the last two games.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town goal hero Dom Telford on the 'whirlwind' of scoring the goal that will live long in the memory | Crawley Town Foundation Academy celebrate promotion to the National Football Youth League South Premier Division

“We thank you for your support this season, as up and down as it may have been, it goes a long way.

“A big thank you and I can assure them we will be working very hard to make sure next season they have better Saturdays and have better weekends.”

