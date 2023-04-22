'Outrageous' - Crawley Town midfielder on Dom Telford's brilliant goal in Hartlepool United win

Jack Powell said he couldn’t celebrate Dom Telford’s decisive second goal against Hartlepool United because he had his hands on his head in awe.

Telford’s scored twice to all but guarantee safety from relegation with one poacher's goal and one goal straight out of the top draw.

His first goal in the 40th minute was a header from a yard out after great work from Nick Tsaroulla and Remi Oteh. He second was class. A long clearance from Corey Addai was controlled beautifully by Telford before he fired home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Powell couldn’t believe what he saw. “That second goal, I had my hands on my head, I couldn’t celebrate properly,” he said. “The touch was outrageous. He missed a few chances recently so I had been telling him about that but I knew today was going to be his day.

"I am buzzing [for Dom] because I give him a fair bit of stick, which we all do, we all get onto each other. We are critical of each other but at the same time we encourage each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Powell, who made more starts than any other Crawley player this season, said he was shattered after the game. He joked: “I thought we might sit down for this interview but we will stay standing. It was a tough one. They were fighting for their lives like we are but I just thought we were the better team and we deserved to win the game and when we put a team out like that we go into every game confident. We are buzzing to be back at home next week and we’ll finish the job off.”

Tsaroulla also was also in jovial mood in the post-match interview. “It’s just another day at the office, isn’t it? I’m only joking. It’s a big win, a really big moment, we enjoyed ourselves and gave it everything we got. We are buzzing with that win and we have to carry it on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Powell

“As a whole team we scored two good goals and then we did a lot of good defensive work as a unit and we were very solid today. You can always look back and try and improve but we will take that clean sheet and be very proud of it.”