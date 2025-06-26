‘Memories were made’ – Fan favourite confirms Horsham FC exit
Dan Ajakaiye will not be retained for the forthcoming season as Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola continues to assemble his squad for the 2025-26 National League South campaign.
The forward, who joined the club from Kingstonian in July 2022, won four titles during his time at Horsham, lifting two Sussex Senior Cups, an Isthmian Premier title, and the Sussex FA Community Shield.
Ajakaiye becomes the third player to depart the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium this summer. He follows Joel Daly and Chris Dickson in leaving the club during the off-season.
Posting on X, Ajakaiye said: “Memories were made.
“Trophies were secured
“Bonds made for life.
“The last 3 years have been a pleasure @HorshamFC
“Over n out”.
Also posting on X, Di Paola added: “What a player for this club. Without the injuries he'd have been 1st player to 100 goals at the new ground.
“A player who‘s lifted this club to higher heights & created magical moments, especially Barnsley & The Amex.
“One of the nicest people and a privilege to have played for me”.
Ajakaiye was Horsham’s top scorer in the 2023-24 campaign. A damaged hamstring sustained in November set him back last season, and his return to the first team lasted only half-an-hour before he suffered a facial injury.
With the team performing so well, it was hard to force his way back into the picture after that, but he still made a total of 45 appearances, 25 of them starts.
Ajakaiye leaves with a final tally of 132 games and 43 goals, as well as a host of wonderful memories.
He received high praise from former Reading and West Ham United star Jobi McAnuff after his excellent performance in Horsham’s FA Cup first round replay defeat to Barnsley in November 2023.
And just six months later, Ajakaiye netted against Hastings United in the Sussex Senior Cup final as Hornets lifted county honours for the first time since 1976.
The forward also bagged a brace in Horsham’s thumping Sussex FA Community Shield win over Steyning Town in July.
