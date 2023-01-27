New Crawley Town signing 'really happy' to be reunited with ex-Swindon Town gaffer and defender

Crawley Town announced their first outfield signing of the January window as Ben Gladwin has followed manager Scott Lindsay by Joining the Red Devils from Swindon this January.

The new signing showed his excitement for the switch to the Sussex side, saying: “Obviously these things take a little bit of time so now it’s over the line, really happy to be here.”

The 30-year-old midfielder explained his reasons for the move, detailing his situation at Swindon before the transfer. He said: “With Swindon we’re obviously in talks about a contract there and it came quite apparent that probably wasn’t going to happen so then we started looking at other options”

Gladwin mentioned how crucial his previous manager Scott Lindsey was to his move and the attraction to signing for Crawley. “We started looking at other options and then with the gaffer coming here as well there was some interest,” he said. “I think it’s really important as a player you feel valued and I’ve definitely felt that with him I’ve enjoyed playing for him”

The player is not just reuniting with the manager as he is also going to play with former Swindon teammate Dion Conroy, who according to Gladwin was missed at Swindon. “He was a big miss for us in the dressing room and just seeing his face and his enthusiasm, it makes me happy so I’m looking forward to that.”

So what kind of player does Gladwin see himself as? “As a midfielder I try to get a bit of control of the football match, try and play some attractive football,” he said.

Gladwin had the chance to meet up with members of staff and explore the club’s facilities before the move was officially announced and discussed how welcoming the atmosphere was at the club. “Everyone seems very welcoming,” he said. “It was nice to go down and see the training ground and stuff this morning and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Crawley currently find themselves 21st in the League Two table looking to escape a potential relegation battle and rise up the table. Gladwin said: “I know there’s been a bit of misfortune with injuries etc. But once you get everyone fit it shouldn’t be a squad that’s at this end of the table for me.”

Gladwin will wear the number 20 for Crawley, formerly worn by James Balagizi, who returned to Liverpool this month with injury. Gladwin joked that he’d been given the “best of a bad bunch” when discussing his new number before saying: “That’s fine, my little man will be happy with that number I think so all good”

Whether or not the midfielder will slot straight into the starting XI remains to be seen, but Gladwin is now eligible to feature on Saturday against Salford and make his debut for Crawley in Scott Lindsey’s long-awaited first game as manager.