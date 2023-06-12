'No rush' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey gives update on strengthening Reds squad

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says the club is no rush when it comes to summer transfers.

Apart from announcing the retained and released list – which included contract extensions for Nick Tsaroulla and Harry Ransom, Raf Khaleel signing a new contract and Tony Craig leaving – not much has happened so far at the Broadfield Stadium. But Lindsey told SussexWorld.co.uk they do want to strengthen the squad and there are a ‘lot of spinning plates’ at the moment.

Those ‘spinning plates’ includes the ongoing contract talks with Remi Oteh and Roshan Greensall.

Lindsey said: “It’s an ongoing process. I am hoping to resolve them [contracts] as soon as possible. There’s a lot of moving parts at the moment and in order for us to make things happen, there will have to be some movement within the squad.

“A lot of people might be thinking we are not doing anything, we have not signed anyone and this and that but there are a lot of moving parts that need to happen to bring just one player in.

"It’s a lot more complex than people might think. We are working hard behind the scenes and there are few plates spinning.”

Last season, Crawley were in a similar situation as owners WAGMI took a while to appoint Kevin Betsy and once that happening the signings started to be announced – including Dom Telford on June 23.

Lindsey said: “We still see it relatively early in the window. We are not in any rush. We have a good nucleus to the squad - do we want to strengthen it? For sure we do.”

The club are still working on appoint a new CEO and director of football following the departure of Chris Galley in April.

The Summer transfer window opens on Wednesday (June 14). Despite the domestic window opening on June 14, clubs will not able to sign players based overseas until the international window opens on Saturday July 1.

The summer transfer window will close in England at 11pm on Friday September 1.

