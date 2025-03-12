'Out of line and inappropriate' - Crawley Town CEO hits back at supporters' group's latest statement

Crawley Town chairman and CEO Preston Johnson has hit back at the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) after their latest statement.

In their latest statement, the CTSA called on the club’s leadership to facilitate a meeting between club official Tobias Phoenix and a season ticket holder following an incident in the West Stand during the Cambridge United defeat on Saturday March 1. Reds lost 2-0 in what was a huge relegation battle with the Us and after the second goal went in there was a reported confrontation in the West Stand between a fan and Sporting Director Phoenix.

The CTSA said in an effort to clear up any confusion surrounding the event and allow all parties to move on, they have been supporting the affected supporter in arranging a meeting with Phoenix but said ‘despite this proactive approach, the club’s leadership has yet to act on the request’.

And in their statement they said: “This situation highlights yet another failure of the club’s leadership team to effectively manage key issues and maintain transparency. Furthermore, it calls into question the integrity of the club’s internal investigation, as it appears both individuals directly involved in the incident were not consulted.” You can read the CTSA’s full statement here.

Crawley Town CEO and chairman Preston Johnson | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Last week, the CTSA put out a statement saying they had no reply from owners WAGMI about discussing recent poll results which saw 60% of members wanting WAGMI to market the club for sale.

But Johnson has replied to the statement and called the CTSA’s use of public forums to ‘continually slam the club’ to be ‘out of line’.

He said: “As previously stated after the internal investigation, Tobias was the one the security team felt was abused.

"The behaviour was unacceptable and reprehensible, and we find the CTSA’s use of public forums to continually slam the club and its leadership to be out of line and inappropriate. It hadn’t yet been a week since the CTSA reached out and Tobias is still contemplating how he’d like to handle it.”