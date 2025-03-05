Crawley Town Supporters Alliance have had 'no reply' from owners WAGMI about discussing recent poll results

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) have had ‘no reply’ from owners WAGMI United in trying to discuss the results of their recent vote.

The CTSA held a vote on the ownership in January following ‘significant feedback’ from its members. In the vote they gave members three options: WAGMI remain as owners with the current senior leadership remaining in position; WAGMI remain as owners except for new senior leadership to be appointed including a new CEO; WAGMI market the club for sale.

Out of the 700 members, 274 participated in the survey. 14.9% opted for WAGMI to remain as owners with the current senior leadership remaining in position. 25.1% opted for WAGMI to remain as owners except for new senior leadership to be appointed including a new CEO. 60% want WAGMI to market the club for sale.

The CTSA say they have tried to arrange a meeting to discuss the results, but have had not reply.

The CTSA’s full statement read: “Following the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance members’ poll regarding opinions on the current ownership of Crawley Town Football club, we contacted chairman Preston Johnson and vice chairman Ben Levin on 21st February 2025 and again on 2nd March 2025 requesting to discuss the polls comments and work on suggested improvements. We have had no reply.

“We are disappointed that the club’s leadership team does not appear to be interested in attempting to understand the reasons behind the CTSA members' views. They also do not appear to be interested in engaging with the official supporters' representative body, or engaging in constructive talks to decide how to improve the two-way relationship between the club and its supporters.

“If the club’s leadership team will not listen to supporters’ feedback, the CTSA would like to express their desire for WAGMI United to employ a leadership team with professional football experience. Failing this, the sale of Crawley Town FC at the earliest opportunity.

“We will continue to support the club’s football management team and playing squad and encourage all of our members to do so at this important time of the season."

The Broadfield Stadium, home to Crawley Town FC | Picture: Mark Dunford

It’s been a tumultuous week on and off the field for the Reds.

On Saturday, Reds lost 2-0 to relegation rivals Cambridge United with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy sent off and subsequently Tola Showunmi was banned after an off-the-ball incident.

During the game there was incident in the West Stand of the Broadfield Stadium where fans and Sporting Director Tobias Phoenix clashed.

Added to that, the club’s Supporter Director Sam Jordan stood down from his role on the board saying he was ‘dismayed by some decisions’ made by ownership group WAGMI.

And on Tuesday night, before Crawley’s 4-1 defeat to Lincoln City, some fans held a big banner which said ‘127 years to build, 12 months to kill. WAGMI OUT’.