Scott Lindsey and Crawley Town earned a lot of superlatives after last season’s heroics.

And odds-defying season ended with a historic victory at Wembley, beating Crewe 2-0 in the League Two Play-off final to gain promotion to League One.

On Saturday, they host Blackpool in the season opener, and the Seasiders’ boss Neil Critchley added the praise already heaped on Lindsey and co.

Speaking to Amos Wynn at our sister title The Blackpool Gazette, Critchley said: “Scott did a remarkable and fantastic job. I was at the Play-off Final and they were the better team and deserved to win. I also watched them last season when I went to watch Rob [Apter] play for Tranmere and they did very well that day. They have got a really clear way of playing.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley gives instructions during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Blackpool at Sixfields on March 12, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"If you talk about people sticking to their beliefs and principals then Crawley are a good benchmark for anybody. They have a clear way of playing and they believe in it. They can provide a real problem and test for any team because they have a unique way of playing the game. We know we will have to be at our best.

"It’s their first game since promotion so we know they will be really up for it and excited and looking forward to their challenge in League One this season.

“We have to make sure we go there and force our game onto them.”

With Crawley making wholesale changes to the squad this season, it’s been harder for Critchley to prepare. But he said: “They have had a big change since last season, the vast majority of the team who started at Wembley have left and he’s replaced them. It’s virtually a new team. We have watched them in pre-season and looked at the style of play and it’s very similar. We always prepare best we can but the emphasis is on us and what we can bring to the table.”

Reds face Blackpool in the League One season opener at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, 5.30pm.