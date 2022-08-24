Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young centre half started his first game for the Reds amidst injury problems at the back, but he seamlessly filled in as the Reds kept just their second clean sheet of the season against Premier League opposition. Carabao Cup third round draw: Date, start time, live stream, TV channel and who Crawley Town could draw.

He said: “It’s happy days, it’s just hard to sum up.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That was just incredible from start to finish, everything about it was just perfect. I can’t put into words, it’s the best full debut I could’ve asked for.”

Harry Ransom heads over during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ransom’s dominance in the first half was that great it forced Marco Silva’s hand and a reshuffle up top as the Premier League outfit were unable to get the better of the Reds’ backline. “It just worked really well today. I’ll play anywhere the gaffer puts me but I like it in the middle, you can see everything and help out with your voice rather than just constantly sprinting around!”

“I really enjoyed it today, it worked so well. The angles of the goals I had were great, some of the forward play today was just brilliant and it worked perfectly.”

It’s a huge step up for Ransom who spent last year on loan at Dover Athletic as they were relegated from the National League but he believes that has played a big part in his development; and maybe see him make the place his own.

“I honestly don’t regret anything about last year but I got minutes under the belt, it was an unfortunate season but I played so many games and learned so much all I could do was bring that into this season and take my chance and try and keep the shirt.

“I’ve been fortunate that there’s been some injuries to key centre halves and so all I could do was keep in there and now they’ll be coming back in the next couple weeks but I’ve just got to keep them out.”

And manager Kevin Betsy was full of praise for the defender. “I am the kind of coach that believes in youth and trusts in every single player,” he said.

"I believe in every player. Harry is a player who hasn’t played much at all for this football club but I have seen a lot of qualities in training, how he has applied himself, his personality, he’s a willing learner, he’s a lovely boy and he has shown tonight he can step up and play at a really high level.

“He’s had a fantastic game and it’s no surprise.”