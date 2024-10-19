'We are nearly there' - Crawley Town manager left 'frustrated' after dominant display ends in 4-1 defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Elliot believes if Crawley Town keep playing the way they do it will eventually click for them after the 4-1 defeat to Reading at the Select Leasing Car Stadium.

Elliot’s side dominated all stats including possession, shots on goal, shots on target and corners but it was Reading who were ruthless and scored four times to give them a flattering result.

Armando Quitirna and the brilliant Ronan Darcy both had chances cleared off the line and they found Reading keeper David Button on incredible form to deny them. You can watch Rob Elliot’s full post-match interview in the video above.

But Elliot believes it will click at some point if they keep playing like that keep up the same processes.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot | Picture: Eva Gilbert

He said: “Yeah it was frustrating. I think it's frustrating because they're so good in moments and created so many opportunities and not just half chances but clear cut opportunities which either keeper pulls off a brilliant save or they are cleared off the line.

"Frustration at that but also frustration at after the big moments and in the transition we have let them in.

"We just have to keep working and keep better because I think we can see from the reaction of the fans, we are nearly there. We just need to keep working and staying consistent.”

That’s four defeats and 13 goals since Rob Elliot has taken over but the manager is not panicking. “I think there's no need to change you, we have just need to get better at what we do it because I genuinely believe this philosophy in this club and the way we play football”, he said.

"We have just got to learn from the things that are hurting us because for all the pretty play and chances we have come away with a 4-1 defeat.

"We just want to be more ruthless.”