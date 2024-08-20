Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town fans have breathed a sigh of relief today as Preston North End have named their new manager

Last week, Reds boss Scott Lindsey emerged as favourite with the bookies following Ryan Lowe’s departure from Preston.

When asked about being tipped, Lindsey said: “"Of course, it's always nice to be connected to certainly bigger clubs and clubs in the Championships, it's fantastic to be linked to them in many ways, but it's clear to me that I've got keep my eye on the ball with the job that I'm doing here and that won't change until I'm told otherwise.”

But as the week went on and over the weekend, Lindsey odds dropped. And today former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was revealed as the new boss at the Deepdale Stadium.

Paul Heckingbottom has been named as the new Preston North End manager. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

@ctfc_fan reposted Preston’s announcement on X and said: “You can stop panicking now.”

Lindsey will inevitably be linked to any job that comes up this season. Last season he was heavily linked with the vacant Gillingham job and his name came up when former Reds boss Steve Evans left Stevenage.