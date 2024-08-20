'You can stop panicking now' - Crawley Town fans can relax now as Preston North End name new manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last week, Reds boss Scott Lindsey emerged as favourite with the bookies following Ryan Lowe’s departure from Preston.
When asked about being tipped, Lindsey said: “"Of course, it's always nice to be connected to certainly bigger clubs and clubs in the Championships, it's fantastic to be linked to them in many ways, but it's clear to me that I've got keep my eye on the ball with the job that I'm doing here and that won't change until I'm told otherwise.”
But as the week went on and over the weekend, Lindsey odds dropped. And today former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was revealed as the new boss at the Deepdale Stadium.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss addresses link to Preston North End vacancy | Meet the Chichester LEGO® business that built an iconic celebration at Crawley Town Football Club | Crawley Town player ratings vs Cambridge United: Plenty of 8s as new signings impress again and goal hero among trio to get a 9
@ctfc_fan reposted Preston’s announcement on X and said: “You can stop panicking now.”
Lindsey will inevitably be linked to any job that comes up this season. Last season he was heavily linked with the vacant Gillingham job and his name came up when former Reds boss Steve Evans left Stevenage.