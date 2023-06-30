Like no other week in the year, the eyes of the world are on Eastbourne. And not simply the tennis world, for this most photogenic of tournaments has caught the eye again and again in the national press and on live BBC TV (and the Eastbourne Herald, of course!).

In the lead event, the Women’s Singles, today’s semi-finals are due to be broadcast live BBC2, and the Women’s and Men’s Singles titles will be decided on Saturday afternoon in front of a huge worldwide audience – and, of course, a sold-out Centre Court.

Qutie a few fingers will be crossed – by players, spectators and tournament organisers as well as by the paying punters – that the Weather Gods play ball in the crucial 48 hours. For those who live here, it has been no surprise to find ourselves coping with a whole season’s weather in a week. Blazing sunshine and baking temperatures last weekend continued into the start of the week: sun hats and Factor 30 at minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was getting that little bit breezier from the west – and tougher, of course, for the players – until Thursday morning’s rainy forecast. The glorious grounds of the Devonshire Park do not offer too many places to shelter; but fortunately the end of the week has seen stable weather returning.

A general view of the action between Camila Giorgi of Italy and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their second round women's singles match at the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park,Eastbourne (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

And an interesting aside: customers for the ticket office this year have been routed through the entrance to the Towner Art Gallery and its bookshop – occasionally pausing to browse a book or purchase a set of postcards. And as the rainclouds gathered, the staff at our town’s outstanding gallery must have been graciously smiling at the punters and, perhaps, nudging them to pop upstairs and take a look at the Ravilious landscapes in Gallery One, or the superb Hepworth exhibition!

But back to the tennis. In truth, the tournament has suffered just a little from late withdrawals and some frantic changes of schedules. In these days before Wimbledon, players and their coaches can sometimes be torn between tuning up with high-intensity competitions like Eastbourne, or nursing that tweaked calf or tired shoulder.

READ & SEE MORE FROM DEVONSHIRE PARK

Mikael Ymer of Sweden plays a backhand against Liam Broady of Great Britain during the Men's Singles in Eastbourne - he later had high praise for the supportive crowd (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Britain's Harriet Dart celebrates scoring a point against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

For the tournament organisers, it did present some headaches as schedules were shuffled. Some early losers in qualifying found themselves Lucky Losers, slipped into a vacant main-draw slot. And Heather Watson created some sort of record by getting a third slice of action. Sadly she did exit as an unlucky loser at her third attempt!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not a classic year for the Brits: we have had three or four feisty and talented players in the Women’s Singles, but the field is strong. Even so, Wednesday’s last-16 schedules saw Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart still standing – and facing respectively Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko, two of the most talented players in the world. The British women are a work in progress, though, and they gave a packed-tight Centre Court plenty to cheer about.

The last GB representative in the Men’s Singles, Liam Broady, encountered Sweden’s Mikael Ymer – who on the previous day had won over the crowd with his impromptu victory speech. Ymer had edged out Dutchman Ned Van De Zandschulp in a three-set thriller, and in one of those moments when sport crosses all frontiers, he declared: “Thank you for giving us both such wonderful support. I don’t get support like this anywhere in the world – except of course in Sweden. I love this place.”

Thanks, Mikael. We rather like you too – and we locals just love having this huge tennis family encamped in our back garden!