The Big Weekend will take place at The Venue in Chapel Road.

After months of planning, the four-day event will take place over the long June bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth 11 Platinum Jubilee.

“We have four nights of fabulous live concerts featuring top bands and artists that we will be announcing shortly," said Alan Nye, director of operations at The Venue.

"We have something for everyone over the four days and nights.”

'Everything is now in place' for the new 500 capacity live music venue and entertainment space to celebrate the Jubilee in Worthing.

Alan added: “On the Bank Holiday Sunday afternoon, we are going to be doing something very special.

"We will be inviting the senior citizens of Worthing, those that were around for the Queen’s Coronation, to join us for a ‘street party under cover'.

"We will re-create a ‘street’ straight through the centre of our venue, complete with flags and bunting and rows of tables, just like a street party, with food and drink and live entertainment.

"The event will be free and we will be announcing shortly how you can apply for a golden ticket to this special event."

"The community is at the heart of every town, so to put on this event for our older citizens on this momentous occasion is a fitting tribute to them," he said.

"We have a packed programme for the Big Weekend. We get the party started with a top concert on the Thursday evening and then the fun continues throughout the weekend, on Friday afternoon with a ‘Tots to Tens’ mini rave with top DJ’s, arts and crafts along with fun and games for children and adults to really get into the spirit of the jubilee weekend.

"We then turn the place around for a live concert on Friday night.

"Saturday afternoon will feature a ‘Kidz Rock’ disco party for 11 to 16 year olds with top DJ’s and interactive fun on stage with pyrotechnics and special effects, a photo booth and Mocktail Bar which will all add to the party atmosphere and then a live concert in the evening with an amazing band that we are delighted to have secured and we know everyone will love."

The Venue said more details about the event 'will be announced shortly' at www.the-venue.uk.

Tickets for all events will go on sale in March.