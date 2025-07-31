All aboard for family adventure – the Bluebell Railway brings the golden age of steam to life in the Sussex countryside. | Bluebell Railway

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Step aboard a vintage steam train and journey through the Sussex countryside with this brilliant summer deal on Bluebell Railway tickets.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking for a unique day out that’ll entertain the whole family, this vintage steam train experience through the Sussex countryside is a winner – and Wowcher’s deal knocks up to 34% off the usual price.

With tickets starting from just £8.50, you can step back in time aboard a real working steam engine on the iconic Bluebell Railway. This lovingly preserved line runs for 11 miles through stunning landscapes between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead, with four historic stations each set in a different era – from Victorian grandeur to 1950s charm.

It’s not just about the ride, either. Along the way, there are interactive exhibits, signal boxes to explore, and family-friendly picnic spots and play areas. You’ll even get to meet iconic locomotives like ‘Camelot’, and staff dressed in period clothing add to the immersive feel.

Get up to 34% off Bluebell Railway tickets from Wowcher now: Click here

At a glance:

Choose from multiple ticket options, including child (£8.50), adult (£17.95), and family bundles from £25.95

Scenic 11-mile route with open or compartment seating

Stops at four stations: Sheffield Park, Horsted Keynes, Kingscote and East Grinstead

Period-dressed staff, play areas, exhibitions, and dog-friendly carriages

Under-threes go free

Trains depart throughout the day – bookable online with free cancellation

With school holidays in full swing, this is a rare chance to bag an affordable family day out that’s both fun and educational. Steam travel has never looked so good – or been so easy on your wallet.

Tom Morton/NationalWorld Butlin’s Bognor Regis opens biggest ever Soft Play – and locals can join the fun £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Butlin’s is back in the spotlight with its biggest indoor Soft Play yet – and for the first time, local families can experience it without booking a full holiday. The brand-new four-storey attraction at Butlin’s Bognor Regis is packed with colourful Skyline Gang characters, climbing nets, slides, sensory zones, and endless energy-burning fun for babies, toddlers, and juniors. Next door, the new Puppet Castle hosts free daily shows full of charm and nostalgia. This exciting day-visitor offer gives local parents an affordable, weather-proof way to keep little ones entertained in true Butlin’s style. Book your family day out at Butlin’s Bognor Regis now and rediscover what makes it magical.

Gulliver’s Beat summer holiday boredom for just £12.50 at Gulliver’s Milton Keynes £ 12.50 Buy now Buy now Keep the kids happy and your wallet intact this summer with Gulliver’s Milton Keynes. For just £12.50 a head, you’ll get full-day entry to both Gulliver’s Land and the Dinosaur & Farm Park — packed with rides, animals, dinosaurs and play zones to suit all ages. Free parking and indoor areas make it stress-free whatever the weather, and multiple tickets can be booked for family or friends. Don’t miss out on one of the best-value days out around. Book your £12.50 Gulliver’s Milton Keynes tickets now