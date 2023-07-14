Eastbourne music and food festival cancelled due to the weather

Beach Life Music and Food Festival was set to go ahead on Saturday and Sunday (July 15-16).
On Thursday, July 13, a Visit Eastbourne spokesperson said: “Due to forecasts of high winds this weekend, Beach Life Music and Food Festival at Princes Park will not now take place. This is to ensure public safety and to prevent potential damage to temporary event infrastructure.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the festival in [the] summer [of] 2024.”
Visitors were set to be able to try water sports and skating, while also having the chance to watch fast-paced displays from skaters and competitors in the roller derby.
Live music was going to provide the soundtrack to the weekend with those attending being treated to a range of delicacies from a barbecue to a chippy.