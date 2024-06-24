"One of the most charismatic women on the jazz scene today" - Steyning Jazz Club
So says club spokesman Colin Jilks: “Her unique and passionate approach to the music of New Orleans has already gained her an incredible reputation with multiple sold- out shows in London’s West End, so hold on to your seats and prepare to hear the clarinet played in a way you have never heard before.
“The band line-up will be: Lana-May, clarinet and vocals; George Webster, piano; Mike Comber, double bass; Stephen Cass, drums; and Mortimer Hodge, banjo. This is a band dipping into a wide and diverse pool of inspiration and repertoire so expect to hear some familiar classics as well as discover new favourites.
“Brought up in south London, Lana-May began playing the clarinet age ten through a local council initiative to get instrument lessons into primary schools, tuition which laid the foundations of her musical career. A degree in music performance led to an audition for the Royal Marines Band Service where she was offered a place as a clarinettist and violinist, a later addition to her musical talents, going on to perform at all the prestigious military events you could shake a pith helmet at, as well travelling to exotic places like New Zealand, the Falklands, Ascension Islands, Sweden and even Swansea. But her true love affair with early j azz began when she premiered the first version of her Hot Jazz Band at Le Quecumbar in South London. Lana-May has developed her own very unique style in performing hot jazz and early blues standards, citing influences that span genres and eras, creating a fresh approach to the music of New Orleans.
“Admission charges are £15 and £10 for members. Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter "Steyning" in search box). For those unable to book online, Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”
8pm, Steyning Jazz Club, The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning.