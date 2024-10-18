Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pumpkin patches in Sussex and Surrey are among England’s most picturesque, according to new data.

As autumn paints the landscape with warm hues, it's the perfect time to embrace the outdoors and immerse yourself in nature's beauty.

October invites us to explore vibrant pumpkin patches, where the air is crisp, and the scenery is bursting with colour.

With this in mind, the houseplant experts at Beards & Daisies gathered data on Instagram followers and hashtags for the most picturesque pumpkin patches in England to visit this year.

Pumpkin patches in Sussex and Surrey are among England’s most picturesque, according to new data. Picture by Steve Robards

They combined these figures to calculate a final score for each patch, with the highest score indicating the most ‘Instagrammable’ location.

Tulleys Farm in Crawley, West Sussex, was named the second most ‘Instagrammable’ pumpkin patch in England.

With an Instagram score of 42,300 (18,900 Instagram followers and 23,400 hashtags), Tulleys Farm is a must for autumn lovers and Instagrammers alike.

The vibrant pumpkin patch is just the start. The farm’s famous ‘Pumpkin Nights’ lets you pick pumpkins by moonlight, enjoy live music, and indulge in street food or cocktails at the new pumpkin bar.

The twinkling lights, festive atmosphere, and live entertainment ensure your photos will stand out. And don’t forget their epic Shocktober Fest, a top pick for those wanting to mix pumpkin picking with a thrill.

Third on the list is Garsons Farm, in Esher, Surrey, which scores 27,400. Garsons Farm boasts 17,000 Instagram followers and 10,400 hashtags.

Set against lush green backdrops, this expansive pumpkin patch is a dream for nature-filled photography.

It’s also a pick-your-own paradise, where you can harvest everything from apples to sunflowers—perfect for that farm-to-table feel.

After snapping your shots, head to their award-winning farm shop or treat yourself to seasonal dishes in the restaurant to complete the perfect autumn day.

Fourth is Priory Farm, in Redhill, Surrey, which scores 24,200 (19,200 Instagram followers and 5,000 hashtag).

The peaceful setting and charming pumpkin patch make it an Instagram hotspot for capturing cosy, countryside shots.

But there’s more to it than meets the eye—explore their Discovery Walk, a nature trail filled with enchanting woodlands, or try out their family-friendly Halloween Trail, offering plenty of photo opportunities.

In sixth place, we have Crockford Bridge Farm, in Addletson, Surrey. With 15,400 Instagram followers and 1,000 hashtags, Crockford Bridge Farm scores 16,400, offering a beautiful pumpkin patch that’s perfect for autumn.

This farm takes it a step further with their Pumpkin Festival, where you can carve pumpkins, enjoy street food, and even watch films at their pop-up outdoor cinema.

It's the ultimate seasonal experience, with plenty of Insta-worthy moments, from food to pumpkins galore.

Cotswold Farm Park, in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, topped the list ahead of Tulleys Farm, Garson Farm and Priory Fam.

Coming in fifth is Cammas Hall in Hertfordshire, Essex, just ahead of Crockford Bridge Farm.

Pumpkin Picking Village, in Chelmsford, Essex; Cobbs Farm, in Maldon, Essex; Hatters Farm, in Bishop’s Stortford, Essex; and Foxes Farm Produce, in Colchester, Essex, round out the top 10.