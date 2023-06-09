Crowborough Summer Fair is back on Saturday July 15

Crowborough’s Summer Fair is back and is scheduled to take place on Saturday July 15, 1pm to 6pm, at Eridge Field on Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, with fun for all the family.

Crowborough Summer Fair at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground Crowborough, East Sussex

There will be over 30 stalls with stall holders selling/displaying their products and sharing information, plus plenty of food and drink sellers – although visitors are always welcome to bring their own picnics if they wish.

Green Transition Crowborough will be running their ECO Hub, where visitors can pick up some eco top-tips and try out some fun eco activities.

Ashdown Radio are also ‘live’ on-site.

This event is aimed to the whole family so there will be several ring performances and children’s activities such as performance from Crowborough’s So Dance Academy and Crowborough’s Vision Taekwon-Do Club. We are also pleased to have the MAD team’s BMX show back.

Fun Dog ShowDon’t miss this year’s exciting Dog Show run by Arundawn Dog rescue. There will be two shows across the day, with 8 classes in total.• Prettiest girl• Most handsome fella• Dog that looks most like it’s owner,• Best veteran (any dog 9 years old or over)• Best pair• Best ‘Irish Brace’ (two dogs that look least like each other)• Best Rescue• Best in show

Bring your dog along and enter on the day. The classes are £4 each or £10 for 3 entries and there will be rosettes for places 1-6 in each class. There will also be a prize for Best Rescue & Prizes for Best in Show & Reserve Best in Show.Bike Track Opening

Crowborough Town Council is pleased to include the official opening of the new Pump Track as part of the Summer Fair events. The Pump Track is designed to benefit the physical and mental well-being of our community and beyond and is a great new facility for the Town. The official opening event will include coaching sessions, bike maintenance workshops, DJ’s playing soundtracks and highly skilled riders showcasing what the track is capable of helping our riders achieve.

