Chichester BID appoints Natasha McLeod as new CEO to champion city centre businesses

Chichester Business Improvement District’s (BID) Chair and Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha McLeod as its new Chief Executive Officer. Natasha brings a strong blend of creative vision, strategic thinking and local insight, underpinned by a proven track record of working directly with businesses to strengthen their commercial success.

She joins Chichester BID from The Great Sussex Way, the destination management organisation for the district, where she worked closely with key strategic partners and hundreds of local businesses – from independent retailers to hospitality providers – helping them to showcase their offering, increase visibility and drive footfall. Prior to that, Natasha’s career in London’s fast-moving media and film industries saw her combine creativity with clear commercial outcomes, skills she will now bring to Chichester BID.

Natasha steps into the role previously overseen by Helen Marshall, who will continue as Chair of Chichester BID.

“We are delighted to welcome Natasha as our new CEO. She has a strong understanding of what businesses need to succeed and a wealth of experience in building partnerships that deliver tangible results,” said Helen Marshall, Chair of Chichester BID. “Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Chichester BID as we continue to strengthen our city centre as a place for businesses to grow and prosper. I have chosen to remain as Chair to provide continuity during this transition and to help guide the BID through the opportunities and challenges of the years ahead.”

“I am delighted to be joining Chichester BID as CEO to build on the solid foundations already in place,” said Natasha McLeod. “My focus will be to listen to our levy payers and ensure we are delivering real results for them – creating a city centre that drives customer footfall, supports investment and allows businesses to thrive. The city’s warm and welcoming spirit, remarkable heritage, world-class culture and vibrant business community are what make Chichester so special, and I am proud to be part of that. I look forward to working closely with the wonderful team at Chichester BID along with our key partners to ensure our city centre reaches its full potential.”

Chichester BID represents over 600 businesses, working to create a commercially successful and sustainable trading environment. From safety and accessibility projects to events and promotions that increase dwell time and spend, the BID’s role is to deliver initiatives that directly benefit the businesses it serves.

With Natasha at the helm, Chichester BID will continue to focus on creating a thriving, resilient and commercially vibrant city centre – ensuring that Chichester remains a place where businesses succeed and the local economy flourishes.

For more information visit chichesterbid.co.uk.