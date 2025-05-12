New supermarket to open in Worthing town centre
Signage has gone advertising the new AsiaMart, Asia Food Supermarket, in Montague Street, which will move into the unit previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse.
Little is known about what the store will stock or when it will open, and it doesn’t appear to have a presence on social media yet.
This year has been a time of lots of chance in the high street in Worthing. Near to the new AsiaMart, there have been several retail and restaurant units opening and closing.
In March, Roly’s Fudge Pantry in Montague Street closed for good, as did Donchevi Kitchen and Bar in Montague Place, Worthing.
In April, Il Foxo opened in Montague Place, while just last week nationwide jewellers Warren James opened in Montague Street.
Another new supermarket opened in Worthing town centre this year, too. Aydo International Supermarket opened in Portland Road, Worthing, in February.