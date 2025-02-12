New 'wave of shops' could be built at former Amazon and The Body Shop site in West Sussex

Two warehouse buildings, previously occupied by Amazon and The Body Shop, could become a hub of retail stores.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of which retailers might be opening have not yet been revealed, but Hallway Properties has announced the first steps in a proposed redevelopment project that would pave the way for a new wave of shops in Littlehampton. What they have said is the plan will feature ‘some of the biggest names in retail’.

Technical documents have been submitted to Arun District Council for the redevelopment of land at Norway Lane, which is made up of two warehouse buildings, previously occupied by Amazon, and the former headquarters of The Body Shop, which forms part of the wider Watersmead Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the developer: “The proposals aim to transform this long, unused space with a vibrant mix of retailers, featuring clothing and food stores, offering improved convenience for surrounding communities as well as new local jobs and training opportunities.

A former warehouse at The Body Shop site in Watersmead Business Park could become a retail park. SR24021301 Photo SR Staff/Nationalworld

“The submission of technical documents marks the first step in the planning journey, with public consultation on the proposals due to be announced separately soon and a planning application submission in Spring. The early technical submissions relate to initial demolition works on part of the site to facilitate enabling works and site investigation. Furthermore, they also include screening the project for an Environmental Impact Assessment in preparation for a future planning application. Both will be explained further in the forthcoming community consultation.”

Mark Harris, partner at Freeths, who are advising and leading on the planning process, said: “This is the beginning of a process that will bring new life to a site that currently sits empty. While it’s too early to announce the names involved, we can share that discussions are progressing with some of the UK’s most recognisable retailers. We are looking forward to sharing more information and meeting with local people as part of the upcoming public consultation, with details due to be announced shortly.”

It comes after news at the end of last year that The Body Shop was relocating its head office to Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, a stalwart of British high streets for almost 50 years, opened its first store in Brighton in 1976. The little green shop went on to become a global phenomenon, scaling to over 1,900 stores, in 75 countries. The Body Shop pioneered a new approach to selling cosmetic products that was totally at odds with the norms of the industry, putting ethics and sustainability at the heart of its products.

Most recently, head office functions have operated out of two separate locations in Littlehampton, West Sussex, and London, but will be combined under one roof for the first time in decades.

In 2023, Amazon moved its Littlehampton warehouse operations to Bognor Regis.