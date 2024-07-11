Proposed signage at the store on the high street. Photo: EBC

A huge toy retailer could be on its way to Eastbourne’s high street if plans are given the green light.

WHSmith, in Terminus Road, could play host to a Toys ‘R’ Us concession after a planning application was submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The application is seeking permission to install several Toys ‘R’ Us signs in the stationery store’s window.

The toy brand returned to the high street last year, opening nine ‘shops-in-shops’ in a partnership with WHSmith.

17 new stores were announced in March, with Hastings announced as one of the locations.

If plans are approved, the toy giant could also be on its way to Eastbourne.

Sean Toal, managing director of WHSmith, said: “Nearly one year ago, Toys”R”Us returned to the UK - with a new home at WHSmith.

“After five years, we were very proud to help bring the beloved toy brand back to the UK’s high streets with the launch of nine shop-in-shops inside WHSmith.

“Every time I’ve been out visiting these stores since, I have seen first-hand how positively our customers have responded to the new ranges.

"Many tell me it feels like a back to the future moment – a brand they had known and loved since the mid-eighties which is back to deliver the magic to a whole new generation of families!”

Another toy store – Smyths Toys – is also on its way to Eastbourne with plans to open a store into the Crumbles in Sovereign Harbour.