Chichester Cathedral and Henry Adams to host special ‘Chichester950’ Valuation Event

To mark 950 years of Chichester Cathedral, Henry Adams Fine Art is hosting a unique valuation event in the heart of the city on Monday, 3rd November 2025, from 10am to 4pm. Guests are invited to bring along items such as antiques, artworks, jewellery, silver, and collectables to be valued by Nick Hall, Director of Henry Adams Fine Art and BBC TV antiques expert, alongside his colleague Lucy Homer and a specialist consultant in jewellery, watches, coins, and medals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Hall of Henry Adams, familiar to many from his TV appearances on Flog It! and Bargain Hunt, said, "It’s a real privilege to be part of Chichester Cathedral’s 950th celebrations - this is an incredible anniversary and one we’re very proud to support.

“The valuation event is a wonderful way for people to uncover something of the histories and values behind their treasured items. What’s even better is that they’ll also be supporting this wonderful Cathedral and helping to preserve it for the future. It promises to be a lot of fun - and there’s always the exciting prospect of discovering long-lost or unusual items on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appointments are required to ensure a personal valuation and can be booked by contacting the Henry Adams Chichester Saleroom on 01243 532 223 or emailing [email protected].

Lucy Homer and Nick Hall of Henry Adams Fine Art will be hosting a special antiques valuation event on 3rd November as part of Chichester950

In place of a valuation fee, visitors are encouraged to make a discretionary donation to Chichester Cathedral. The Cathedral is a charity and receives no regular funding from the Government or central church sources. It costs £7,000 per day to maintain this historic place of worship, community and culture. Donations can be made directly via Chichester Cathedral’s website, referencing ’Henry Adams’.

Items consigned for auctioning later by Henry Adams will also benefit the Cathedral, as a share of the commission will be donated.

At the valuation event, there will be provision for heavy items to be unloaded at the gravel drive next to the Bell Tower on West Street. Vehicles must then be moved immediately to keep the access clear for emergency services. Nearby car parks include County Hall and Orchard Street (PO19 1DD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chichester950 Antiques Valuation event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to learn more about the items they own while supporting Chichester Cathedral during its landmark 950th anniversary celebrations.