Chichester Cathedral unveiled in a new light ahead of spectacular 950th Light Experience finale
Captured following its installation this week, the photographs offer a first glimpse of the Cathedral’s Nave, arches and sacred spaces illuminated in vivid colour, pattern and movement, ahead of the official opening on Friday 24 October.
Designed and created by the duo behind Luxmuralis – artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper – the Chichester950 Light Experience invites visitors to journey through nine centuries of faith and history, brought to life through projected artworks and a mesmerising soundscape inspired by the Cathedral’s architecture, manuscripts and stained glass.
The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, said:
“The anticipation has been building for months, and we’re expecting thousands of visitors to experience this extraordinary moment in the life of the Cathedral. Luxmuralis have created something truly spectacular, and the incredible experience visitors will immerse themselves in will not disappoint. Tickets are still available, but we’re encouraging everyone to book soon to avoid missing out.”
Running for eight evenings only (24 – 31 October, 5.00pm–8.00pm), the Light Experience forms the grand finale to a remarkable anniversary year celebrating nine and a half centuries of faith, community and creativity.
Tickets are available via chichestercathedral.org.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.
Proceeds from the Chichester950 Light Experience will help to preserve the Cathedral’s rich heritage and support its ongoing mission as a place of faith, community and culture for generations to come.