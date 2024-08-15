Kian completes apprenticeship with Parker & Son

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kian Lambert is celebrating after finishing his two-year apprenticeship with Parker & Son.

Kian, from Bexhill, started his apprenticeship at 18 years old after working as a labourer. During his multi-skilled apprenticeship Kian studied at the Construction Learning Centre in Hastings while at the same time learning on the job to do all aspects of carpentry from fitting doors to pitching roofs.

Kian said: “Finishing and passing my apprenticeship is a big weight off my shoulders. It was really hard work and I’m very proud of myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker & Son Managing Director James Parker added: “Kian has been a great apprentice. He’s very hard working and nothing is ever too much trouble. He’s the sort of person who restores your faith in youth. We are all very proud of him.”

Kian Lambert with Managing Director James Parker.

Parker & Son employs a team of experienced and qualified trades who can build, decorate and landscape to create your dream home. We work with structural engineers, surveyors, architects and planning consultants to either build from scratch or renovate your property.

Since being established in 1929 by Fred Oaten, the firm has stayed within the family and is now in its fourth generation, having being passed from Roy ‘Curly’ Parker to Chris Parker and finally to Chris’ son, James. The focus continues to be on always offering the best materials, products and skills available.