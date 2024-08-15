Kian completes apprenticeship with Parker & Son
Kian, from Bexhill, started his apprenticeship at 18 years old after working as a labourer. During his multi-skilled apprenticeship Kian studied at the Construction Learning Centre in Hastings while at the same time learning on the job to do all aspects of carpentry from fitting doors to pitching roofs.
Kian said: “Finishing and passing my apprenticeship is a big weight off my shoulders. It was really hard work and I’m very proud of myself.”
Parker & Son Managing Director James Parker added: “Kian has been a great apprentice. He’s very hard working and nothing is ever too much trouble. He’s the sort of person who restores your faith in youth. We are all very proud of him.”
Parker & Son employs a team of experienced and qualified trades who can build, decorate and landscape to create your dream home. We work with structural engineers, surveyors, architects and planning consultants to either build from scratch or renovate your property.
Since being established in 1929 by Fred Oaten, the firm has stayed within the family and is now in its fourth generation, having being passed from Roy ‘Curly’ Parker to Chris Parker and finally to Chris’ son, James. The focus continues to be on always offering the best materials, products and skills available.
