The benefits of a solution focused approach towards better mental health in Chichester

Solution Focused Clinical Psychotherapy and Hypnotherapy has proven to be a credible and successful modern therapy to help with a wide range of issues, both psychological issues and the physical symptoms that can accompany them.

‘How many times have you or someone you know said they have tried traditional therapy for issues such as anxiety, stress, panic attacks, irrational fears or sleep issues, amongst other things, and for them it hasn’t helped?’, asks Julie Rosier, founder of The Solutions Practice in Chichester.

It’s a good question which prompted me to ask why that might be the case. ‘It’s all about how your brain is working in relation to your issue’, Julie explains. ‘The primitive part of our brain or the ‘fight, flight, freeze’ area of the brain is there for our survival. In a genuinely dangerous situation we need this part of our brain to take action, creating a physiological response in our body, heart racing, breathing fast, stomach churning, sweaty and clammy and ready to act or run from the danger. But what happens with generalised anxiety, as an example, the primitive part of the brain is on constant high alert and reacting inappropriately in our everyday lives when it doesn’t need to. It overrides the more rational, intellectual part of our brain before it has had a chance to take over and properly assess the situation and come up with a better solution. When clients see me for their first session I give a full explanation of the brain and how it is working in relation to their problem. This is usually a real ‘light bulb’ moment for people and a relief to be given an understanding of why they are struggling. A lot of people also ask me why no one has explained that to them before!’.

So how is Solution focused Clinical Psychotherapy and Hypnotherapy different from just talking therapy? Julie explains ‘Aside from actually explaining what is happening and why, it is about helping a client to find a solution about the way they are feeling. A session is part talking therapy focusing on how a client would like things to be and then part deep relaxation and focused attention, which helps the brain come up with different ways of reacting and stopping the primitive part of the brain from constantly overreacting. It uses modern clinically proven neuroscience based methods and it is safe and effective. Indeed, a pilot study sponsored by Inspired to Change in conjunction with Northumbria Police, showed nearly 100% of participants in the study getting better or no longer showing any symptoms. If people want an idea of just how successful this type of therapy is, search SFH Northumbria Police, which will bring up a range of articles and news reports.’

Julie Rosier DSFH, AfSFH (reg), CNHC (reg)

So, this sounds like a really different and effective approach to dealing with issues. But I’m curious, going back to the original question, why is just talking over and over about your issue not helpful for some people, I asked. Julie responds ‘Well, that primitive part of the brain we have been talking about doesn’t know the difference between imagination and reality. So when you keep talking or thinking about the problem, it’s as if it is happening again right now. Solution Focused therapy does not require the constant revisiting of old problems. It moves you forward to a better place and breaks the cycle of being stuck in a constant place of anxiety. Or to put it metaphorically, if you were stuck in a hole, do you want someone to keep asking you what it’s like in the hole this week, or do you actually want them to help you get out of it and throw you a ladder?’