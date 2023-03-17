Edit Account-Sign Out
A259 serious collision: Motorcyclist in hospital as police appeal for witnesses to incident at Ferring

A 32-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A259 at Ferring.

By Sam Morton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:27 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:32 GMT

That’s according to Sussex Police, which has appealed for witnesses and any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage following the incident on the A259 Ferring Bypass.

The incident happened about 4pm on Thursday (March 16). Police said it was reported on the westbound carriageway towards Angmering between Asda and the roundabout junction with the A280

“It involved the rider of an Aprilla motorcycle and the driver of a blue BMW,” a police spokesperson added.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses and any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage following the incident on the A259 Ferring Bypass.
"The rider, a 32-year-old man from Lancing, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.

“Officers are investigating the collision, and want anyone with relevant footage of the collision, or of the vehicles in the area in the run up to it, to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Hemmingway.

