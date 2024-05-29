Crawley Town Centre BID celebrates 'Make Music Day 2024'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town Centre BID is excited to announce 'Make Music Day 2024' on Friday, 21 June, with a host of live music across the town centre.

The global event is a huge celebration of music making around the world. A fantastic line up of local musicians, including solo artists, duos, buskers and bands will be performing throughout the town centre from 11am until the evening. From classical to contemporary, the music will cater to all tastes.

Make Music Day 2024 is part of a global celebration that takes place in over 1,000 cities around the world. It’s a day when everyone is invited to make music, share the joy of music, and connect with their community.

“We’re thrilled to bring Make Music Day to Crawley town centre once again. This event not only showcases our local talent but also brings people together through the universal language of music,” said Wendy Bell, Chief Executive Officer of Crawley Town Centre BID. “Join us for a day of music, fun, and community spirit at Make Music Day 2024. Let’s make this day unforgettable!

Live music will be taking place on The Bandstand in Memorial Gardens, The Well on the High Street and Broadwalk, County Mall Shopping Centre, The Courtyard in Crawley Leisure Park, Queens Square, Crawley Museum and HMV in The Martlets.

Make Music Day is kindly supported by supported by Pop Up Culture Crawley, Audio Active, Avensys and Crawley Borough Council.