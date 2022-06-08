Crawley man jailed for making indecent photographs of a child

Police said Ashok Rana, of Jordans Crescent, was jailed for 22 months for the above offences, as well as breaching a sexual harm protection order (SHPO) and breaching the terms of a suspended sentence.

Already on the Sexual Offender’s Register from previous offences, he was placed on it for a further 10 years, Sussex Police added.

Rana was arrested at his home address on August 4 2021, following information obtained by Surrey Police.

Ashok Rana, of Jordans Crescent, is beginning a prison sentence after being convicted of three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, after previously being convicted of the same offence in 2020. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said that, upon Rana’s arrest, a search of his property found multiple devices capable of storing media, all of which were seized as part of the investigation. A large collection of indecent images of children were subsequently found, the police added.

Rana was charged and pleaded guilty to all the offences. He was later sentenced at Lewes Crown Court.

PC Matthew Wyatt, of the Crawley ViSOR (Violent Sex Offender Register) team, said: “The sentencing of Rana shows that Sussex Police will continue to investigate any reports of sexual offences, especially involving children, and deal with them robustly.

"This man had previously been given a suspended sentence for similar offences and hopefully this custodial sentence will act as a strong deterrent from him committing further offences in the future.”