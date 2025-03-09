Have you seen this teenage girl missing from Brighton?

Have you seen Charley?

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for a teenage girl who has been missing from Brighton since Friday (March 07).

Charley, 15, was last seen in the city at about 1pm, and officers say she also has links to Worthing.

A spokesperson described her as 5'1" with long dark brown hair and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a light blue denim jacket, black leggings, grey Ugg style boots and carrying a black rucksack.

"Anyone who sees Charley or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to police online or call 101 and quote serial 298 of 08/03,” they said.