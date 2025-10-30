HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 13 to 27, 2025
David Jones, 68, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
June Rowntree, 70, of Carlton Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals on a road other a than motorway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Adam Best, 44, of Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Adam Page, 64, of June Lane, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £5.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Connor Riddy, 30, of Denshare Road, Selsey: Fined £146 and must pay £120 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
NR Scaffolding Ltd, of Station Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,000 and must pay £90 costs, £400 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
James Foster, 39, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Frank Ludlow, 64, of East Marden, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Nicholas Cuss, 59, of Midhurst Road, Fernhurst: Fined £226 and must pay £90 costs, £90 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 60mph. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Nikolay Dimitrov, 29, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Christopher Laatz, 53, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £338 and must pay £120 costs, £135 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order.
David Beadle, 57, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Peter Laws, 45, of Harbour View Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.
Lawrence Vitiello, 43, of Meaden Way, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Scott Clarke, 22, of The Green, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with eight points. Also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.
Georgi Markov, 38, of Sudley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Michael Tyler, 32, of Manor Lane, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Thomas Lea, 34, of Outerwyke Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £120 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceed 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Billy Stallwood, 37, of Yarbrook, Lavant: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
Atanas Dimitroy, 27, of York Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Emily Byfield-Riches, 28, of South Bank, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.
Christopher Carter, 65, of Lane End Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.
David Stanley, 63, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £120 costs, £48 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Also admitted using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalties.
Paul Cordwell, 31, of Micklam Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.
Lawrence Connors, 29, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.