The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from October 13 to 27, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Jones, 68, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

June Rowntree, 70, of Carlton Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to comply with red / green arrow / lane closure light signals on a road other a than motorway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Best, 44, of Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Adam Page, 64, of June Lane, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £5.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Connor Riddy, 30, of Denshare Road, Selsey: Fined £146 and must pay £120 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

NR Scaffolding Ltd, of Station Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £1,000 and must pay £90 costs, £400 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Foster, 39, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Frank Ludlow, 64, of East Marden, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Cuss, 59, of Midhurst Road, Fernhurst: Fined £226 and must pay £90 costs, £90 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 60mph. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Nikolay Dimitrov, 29, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Laatz, 53, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Fined £338 and must pay £120 costs, £135 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order.

David Beadle, 57, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Peter Laws, 45, of Harbour View Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Lawrence Vitiello, 43, of Meaden Way, Felpham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Clarke, 22, of The Green, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £90 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with eight points. Also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.

James Foster, 39, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Georgi Markov, 38, of Sudley Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Michael Tyler, 32, of Manor Lane, Selsey: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Lea, 34, of Outerwyke Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £147 and must pay £120 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceed 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Billy Stallwood, 37, of Yarbrook, Lavant: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Atanas Dimitroy, 27, of York Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Emily Byfield-Riches, 28, of South Bank, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Carter, 65, of Lane End Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

David Stanley, 63, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester: Fined £120 and must pay £120 costs, £48 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Also admitted using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalties.

Paul Cordwell, 31, of Micklam Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £352 victim surcharge, for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Lawrence Connors, 29, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.