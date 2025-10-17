HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 6 to 13, 2025
Arran Cole, 35, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, an NHS security guard, by beating in Chichester on January 24, 2025. Nine concurrent two-week prison sentences after admitting three charges of theft from the person of another, stealing vodka worth £27 belonging to Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 1, 2025, and vodka worth £36 belonging to John Lewis on July 27 and August 2, 2025; three charges of attempted theft from a shop, a bottle of Lakes vodka worth £36 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 12 and 15, 2025; theft in dwelling other than an automatic machine or meter, Lakes vodka worth £36 belonging to John Lewis on July 24, 2025; and two charges of theft from a shop, stealing food and drink worth £33.10 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 21, 2025, and vodka and cola worth £22.10 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on August 2, 2025. Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 22, 2025, by failing to attend appointments on August 27, September 4 and 11, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 16-week concurrent prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Hangar Drive, Tangmere, on August 21, 2025. Also admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice by being outside A&E consuming vodka in Chichester on September 4, 2025; and failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on August 27, September 4 and 11, 2025, no separate penalties.
Patrick Larner, 49, of Ruskin Avenue, Bersted: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 300 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bersted and possessing an offensive weapon, a hammer, in a public place in Ruskin Avenue, Bersted, on December 1, 2024. Must pay £400 costs.
Celena Hancock, 56, of Downlands, Pulborough: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025; and two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025. Must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.
Jordan Cooksley, 29, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting sexual assault on a male aged 16 or over. Must pay £85 costs and required to register at Bognor Regis Police Station for five years.