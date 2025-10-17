HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Chichester area from October 6 to 13, 2025

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from October 6 to 13, 2025.

Arran Cole, 35, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, an NHS security guard, by beating in Chichester on January 24, 2025. Nine concurrent two-week prison sentences after admitting three charges of theft from the person of another, stealing vodka worth £27 belonging to Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 1, 2025, and vodka worth £36 belonging to John Lewis on July 27 and August 2, 2025; three charges of attempted theft from a shop, a bottle of Lakes vodka worth £36 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 12 and 15, 2025; theft in dwelling other than an automatic machine or meter, Lakes vodka worth £36 belonging to John Lewis on July 24, 2025; and two charges of theft from a shop, stealing food and drink worth £33.10 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 21, 2025, and vodka and cola worth £22.10 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on August 2, 2025. Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 22, 2025, by failing to attend appointments on August 27, September 4 and 11, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 16-week concurrent prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Hangar Drive, Tangmere, on August 21, 2025. Also admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice by being outside A&E consuming vodka in Chichester on September 4, 2025; and failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on August 27, September 4 and 11, 2025, no separate penalties.

Patrick Larner, 49, of Ruskin Avenue, Bersted: Community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 300 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bersted and possessing an offensive weapon, a hammer, in a public place in Ruskin Avenue, Bersted, on December 1, 2024. Must pay £400 costs.

Celena Hancock, 56, of Downlands, Pulborough: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025; and two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025. Must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Jordan Cooksley, 29, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after admitting sexual assault on a male aged 16 or over. Must pay £85 costs and required to register at Bognor Regis Police Station for five years.

