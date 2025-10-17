The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from October 6 to 13, 2025.

Arran Cole, 35, of Southdown Close, Chichester: Jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, an NHS security guard, by beating in Chichester on January 24, 2025. Nine concurrent two-week prison sentences after admitting three charges of theft from the person of another, stealing vodka worth £27 belonging to Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 1, 2025, and vodka worth £36 belonging to John Lewis on July 27 and August 2, 2025; three charges of attempted theft from a shop, a bottle of Lakes vodka worth £36 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 12 and 15, 2025; theft in dwelling other than an automatic machine or meter, Lakes vodka worth £36 belonging to John Lewis on July 24, 2025; and two charges of theft from a shop, stealing food and drink worth £33.10 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on July 21, 2025, and vodka and cola worth £22.10 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on August 2, 2025. Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 22, 2025, by failing to attend appointments on August 27, September 4 and 11, 2025. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 16-week concurrent prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Hangar Drive, Tangmere, on August 21, 2025. Also admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice by being outside A&E consuming vodka in Chichester on September 4, 2025; and failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on August 27, September 4 and 11, 2025, no separate penalties.