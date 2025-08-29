The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from August 19 to 27, 2025.

Pippa Thorpe, 66, of Silver Birch Drive, Durrington: Fined £40 after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on March 23, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £16 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.

David Sluys, 75, of North Street, Shoreham: Fined £100 after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 8, 2025. Must pay £40 victim surcharge and driving record endorsed with three points.

Gabriele Kairis, 18, of Timberleys, Littlehampton: Fined £230 and must pay £130 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Angmering on March 15, 2025. Fined £230 after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on the A27 Angmering on March 15, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Dewi Hughes, 35, of Stansted Way, Angmering: Fined £2,250 after admitting assault by beating in Yapton on October 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £700 victim surcharge, and given one-year restraining order.

Luke Hodgins, 38, of Heene Road, Worthing: Fined £40 after admitting speeding, driving over the 60mph limit for a goods vehicle on the A23 Bolney on February 1, 2025. Must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.

Andrew Cronshaw, 41, of High Street, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50 after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on March 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs.