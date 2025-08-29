HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from August 19 to 27, 2025
Pippa Thorpe, 66, of Silver Birch Drive, Durrington: Fined £40 after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on March 23, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £16 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.
David Sluys, 75, of North Street, Shoreham: Fined £100 after admitting failing to comply with a red traffic light on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 8, 2025. Must pay £40 victim surcharge and driving record endorsed with three points.
Gabriele Kairis, 18, of Timberleys, Littlehampton: Fined £230 and must pay £130 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Angmering on March 15, 2025. Fined £230 after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on the A27 Angmering on March 15, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Dewi Hughes, 35, of Stansted Way, Angmering: Fined £2,250 after admitting assault by beating in Yapton on October 11, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £700 victim surcharge, and given one-year restraining order.
Luke Hodgins, 38, of Heene Road, Worthing: Fined £40 after admitting speeding, driving over the 60mph limit for a goods vehicle on the A23 Bolney on February 1, 2025. Must pay £44 costs, £16 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with three points.
Andrew Cronshaw, 41, of High Street, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50 after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on March 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs.