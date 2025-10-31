The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from October 13 to 27, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Smith, 36, of St Botolphs Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating, common assault and three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, in Littlehampton on February 8, 2025. Must pay a total of £200 compensation.

Anis Chowdhury, 62, of Radbone Close, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points. Also admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myra Gilliam, 84, of Shadwells Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Robin Jayne, 57, of Griffin Crescent, Wick: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Anthony Diaz, 45, of Selden Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Charlie Heard, 28, of Blackbourne Chase, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £6.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Shallis, 63, of Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points. No separate penalty for using a vehicle on a road when the load / passengers likely to cause danger.

Douglas Wadding-Bond, 45, of Maybridge Square, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Paula Deluga, 32, of Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Susan Carter, 64, of Greentrees Crescent, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £65 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Clements, 28, of Shelby Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £5.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Gary Collins, 34, of Allangate Drive, Rustington: Fined £440 and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Munday, 41, of Penhill Road, Lancing: Fined £160 and must pay £9.50 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jenti Gannaway, 32, of Sheep Fold Avenue, Rustington: Fined £147 and must pay £120 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Crosskey, 56, of Keystone Close, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Georgia Gent, 26, of Flaxman Acre, Wick: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £120 costs, £26 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Diane Best, 61, of Old Shoreham Road, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, exceeding 30mph on restricted road in England. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Tyler Gardner, 23, of Harwood Road, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £120 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Driving licence endorsed with five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Cranenburgh, 41, of Goring Road, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Armstrong, 33, of The Saltings, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Lucy Field, 23, of Free Wharf, Shoreham: Fined £171 and must pay £100 costs, £68 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Antoinette Daniel, 51, of West Parade, Worthing: Fined £271 and must pay £120 costs, £108 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a temporary 40mph speed restriction on a motorway. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Holmes, 45, of Wilkinson Close, Angmering: Fined £220 and must pay £52.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Stephen Rivers, 69, of Emerald Quay, Shoreham Beach: Fined £154 and must pay £100 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 20mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

June Wilson, 55, of St George's Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Angela Linscer, 48, of St Giles Close, Shoreham: Fined £246 and must pay £90 costs, £98 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 30mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellington Nyengarai, 31, of Tarring Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £47.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Vesile Olaru, 30, of Chippers Road, Tarring: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Benjamin Murphy, 38, of Church Street, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Shehram Shafique, 26, of St Wilfreds Road, Worthing: Fined £246 and must pay £100 costs, £98 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 20mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Pumfrey, 31, of North Street, Wick: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Damien Cummins, 58, of The Strand, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 60mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Rowe, 41, of Ivy Arch Road, Worthing: Jailed for 24 weeks after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court by having an open container of alcohol and being in a state of drunkenness in a public place in Warwick Street, Worthing, on September 21, 2025. Jailed for 24 weeks to run concurrently after admitting six charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order, by having a container of alcohol in a public place, in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on July 17, 2025; having a container of alcohol in a public place, in St Martins Lane car park, Littlehampton, and the surrounding land on August 1, 2025; having opened containers of alcohol in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on October 5, 2025; being drunk or in a state of drunkenness in Chapel Road, Worthing, on October 11, 2025; and being drunk in a public place and behaving in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on October 15 and 18, 2025. Dealt with for three original offences after commissioning a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on September 29, 2025, with 24-week suspended sentence for assault with intent to resist or prevent lawful apprehension in Chapel Road, Worthing, on September 26, 2025, implemented to run concurrently and two 12-week suspended sentences, for breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk, abusive, aggressive and shouting and swearing in the street in Warwick Street and Chapel Road, Worthing, and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating, in Chapel Road, Worthing, on September 26, 2025, implemented to run concurrently.