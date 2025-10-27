The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from October 14 to 21, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Carter, 60, of The Heights, Findon Valley: Fined £146 after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 3, 2025. Fined £146 after admitting speeding, exceeding temporary 40mph limit on the M23 Tilgate Forest on April 5, 2025. Fined £146 after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on June 13, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £175 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Daryl Dewey, 45, of Cambrian Way, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £645 costs, £200 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice by making a noise that was audible to neighbours and shouting offensive words in Cambrian Way, Worthing, on July 15, 2025. Fined a total of £400 after being found guilty of four charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice by making a noise that was audible to neighbours and shouting offensive words in Cambrian Way, Worthing, on July 15, 20 and 31, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hammond, 20, of Loxwood Avenue, Worthing: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting possessing a knife in Marine Parade, Worthing, without good reason on September 30, 2025.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ademir Mendes, 27, of Cherry Croft, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Wentworth Close, Worthing, on May 17, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Wentworth Close, Worthing, on May 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Jake Quirk, 20, of Walders Road, Rustington: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (67ug/l cocaine, 600ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Angmering on June 27, 2025; and drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A27 Angmering on June 27, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. Tony Bearn, 78, of Lansdowne Road, Littlehampton: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £135 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta in Wick on February 18, 2025.

Freddy Street, 22, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 15g cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on July 20, 2025.