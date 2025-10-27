HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from October 14 to 21, 2025
Neil Carter, 60, of The Heights, Findon Valley: Fined £146 after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on April 3, 2025. Fined £146 after admitting speeding, exceeding temporary 40mph limit on the M23 Tilgate Forest on April 5, 2025. Fined £146 after admitting speeding, exceeding 40mph limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on June 13, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £175 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.
Daryl Dewey, 45, of Cambrian Way, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £645 costs, £200 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice by making a noise that was audible to neighbours and shouting offensive words in Cambrian Way, Worthing, on July 15, 2025. Fined a total of £400 after being found guilty of four charges of failing to comply with a community protection notice by making a noise that was audible to neighbours and shouting offensive words in Cambrian Way, Worthing, on July 15, 20 and 31, 2025.
James Hammond, 20, of Loxwood Avenue, Worthing: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £26 victim surcharge after admitting possessing a knife in Marine Parade, Worthing, without good reason on September 30, 2025.
Ademir Mendes, 27, of Cherry Croft, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Wentworth Close, Worthing, on May 17, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Wentworth Close, Worthing, on May 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.
Jake Quirk, 20, of Walders Road, Rustington: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (67ug/l cocaine, 600ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Angmering on June 27, 2025; and drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A27 Angmering on June 27, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. Tony Bearn, 78, of Lansdowne Road, Littlehampton: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £135 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta in Wick on February 18, 2025.
Freddy Street, 22, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 15g cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on July 20, 2025.