The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 23 to October 2, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Brazil, 39, of Eastergate Lane, Walberton: Fined £115 after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Arundel on May 15, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £46 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months. Also admitted driving without a valid test certificate and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Simon Cross, 57, of North Lane, East Preston: Fined £172 after admitting speeding, exceeding the 30mph limit in Worthing Road, East Preston, on February 21, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £69 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Stoner, 35, of Greenfields, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 160 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (18ug/l cocaine, 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) and drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Western Road, Littlehampton, on April 16, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

James O'Grady, 48, of Cornwall Road, Littlehampton: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a razor blade in a public place in Bognor Regis High Street on June 4, 2025.

Mindaugas Slepetis, 35, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £733 after admitting driving while disqualified in Bayford Road, Littlehampton, on September 5, 2025. Must pay £85 costs and driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Charles Mobey, 39, of St Cuthmans Road, Steyning: Fined £40 and must pay £56.91 compensation, £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing four bottles of vodka worth £75.88 from Asda, Lancing, on May 2, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Stallard, 34, c/o Eldon Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of urine for laboratory test when required at Worthing Hospital on August 5, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Heather, 32, of Ham Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Warwick Street, Worthing, on September 5, 2025. Daniel Mansfield, 41, of Madeira Avenue, East Worthing: Six-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing 8.828g of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Worthing on November 7, 2023.

Mihail Dinu, 42, of Belloc Road, Littlehampton: Fined £600 and must pay £650 costs, £240 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Littlehampton, on June 6, 2024. Disqualified from driving for two months.

Tanya Dacey, 34, c/o The Street, Rustington: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in The Street, Rustington, on September 5, 2025. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place in The Street, Rustington, on September 5, 2025; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on September 4, 2025; and failing to surrender to bail at Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 23, 2025, no separate penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy McBride, 42, of Chesswood Road, Worthing: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £500 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on November 18, 2024.