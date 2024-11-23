To recap, the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport was evacuated at 10.55am on Friday (November 22) following a ’security incident’. The North Terminal was unaffected.

A passenger has since described the panic that ensued after people were told to evacuate.

An ambulance was filmed passing through the police cordon amid 'small number of medical incidents' following the evacuation.

Sussex Police said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was dispatched to the airport following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item in luggage’.

Some flights were able to take off but passengers were advised to check with their airline.

Gatwick Airport confirmed at 2.45pm that the earlier security alert had been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal reopened to staff before passengers were let in.

Trains started calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal was fully reopened.

What’s the latest from Sussex Police – and was anyone arrested?

Police have ‘concluded their investigation’ into a ‘report of a suspect package’ at Gatwick Airport.

"Officers from the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team made the package safe, and the airport has been handed back to its operator,” a police spokesperson said.

"Two people who were detained while enquiries were ongoing have subsequently been allowed to continue their journeys.

“There will remain an increased police presence in the area to assist with passengers accessing the South Terminal for onward travel.

“Safety of the public, staff and other airport users has been our priority throughout the operation, and we thank them for their patience while the incident was ongoing.”

Airport is now open and flights are operating from both terminals

London Gatwick Airport’s final update was posted shortly after 7pm on Friday.

This post on social media read: “Following the earlier security alert, London Gatwick Airport is now open and flights are operating from both terminals. Due to the earlier disruption, we are currently in recovery and seeing some longer than usual queues at security.

“We advise you allow extra time when checking in and to check with your airline for the status of your flight.”

The previous update came at 2.45pm.

This read: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.

“Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved. Safety and security is always our top priority.

“There are some delays and cancellations, passengers should contact their airline for any updates on flights.”

