First electric flight lands at London Gatwick
The flight landed at London Gatwick on Wednesday, July 9.
The Elektro Tour is taking place over 17 days with the Pipistrel Velis Electro flying between VINCI airports in France and London Gatwick to showcase innovation in electric and decarbonised aviation.
The 50-flight leg tour, an early-stage proof of concept, coincides with the delivery of 47 new electric vehicles at London Gatwick, including airside operations and engineering cars.
This is part of a programme to upgrade the airport’s entire 300-strong vehicle fleet to fully electric by 2030 to support a broader £250m decarbonisation programme to achieve net zero for its own emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030.
The airport recently invested £14m in 14 electric tram buses to transport passengers between the terminals and long-stay car parks, plus associated charging infrastructure.
Due to be running by early 2026, the switch will save 17.7 tCO2e in carbon emissions per year.
Mark Johnston, chief operating officer, London Gatwick said: “We’re pleased to welcome the VINCI Airport’s Elektro Tour team to the airport, this might just be the smallest aircraft to ever land at London Gatwick!
“We’re proud to be playing our part in supporting wider efforts to decarbonise the aviation sector.
“Our vision is to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, and as we grow, we must do it sustainably.
“Our transition to an electric vehicle fleet is just one example of our Decade of Change sustainability strategy in action.”
