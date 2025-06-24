Wildlife in Sussex needs your help – become an RSPCA Local Animal Hero

The RSPCA has revealed hedgehogs are the animal most likely to need help this summer in Sussex – as the animal welfare charity launches a new ‘Local Animal Hero’ guide to mobilise local residents to help sick and injured animals.

New findings from the RSPCA’s 2025 Animal Kindness Index, the charity’s annual survey into the UK’s attitude towards animals, showed 53 per cent of people in the South East did not feel confident about what to do if they found sick or injured wildlife.

In response, the animal welfare charity is calling on people across Sussex to be a ‘Local Animal Hero’.

While many animals need specialist support, there are lots of small wildlife and pets which people can safely help. Of these, hedgehogs were the wild animals most likely to need public help – with 9,546 entering RSPCA centres in 2024 – followed by wood pigeons (6,521), mallard ducks (3,806), feral pigeons (2,909) and blackbirds (1,782). The charity said that while it cared for more than 47,000 animals last year, often people did not realise the fastest way to get many small animals help is to take them to a local vet themselves.

Hedgehogs are the animals in Sussex most in need of help this summer. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA supporter, ornithologist and environmentalist Dr Mya-Rose Craig has joined the call for people in Sussex to take the first step to learning how they can help wildlife in need in their neighbourhood.

She said: “The RSPCA’s Animal Kindness Index shows that while many people in the South East want to do their bit, many would struggle to know what to do if they came across an animal in need. By learning to become a Local Animal Hero, anyone can find out what to do if they find a sick or injured animal who needs help. Learning how to safely handle small wildlife or pets and building a rescue box to keep in your car can make a big difference for animals.

“No matter where in the country you are, there are so many different animals that share our environment – and it’s up to us to help make sure that they are living their best lives this summer, too. By doing a kind act this summer, we can all help to create a better world for every animal.”

Last year, more than 10,000 animals were admitted to the RSPCA’s four wildlife centres – with more than a quarter of those in June and July alone. Reasons included animals being orphaned, injured, attacked by another animal or collisions with vehicles.

RSPCA supporter, ornithologist and environmentalist Dr Mya-Rose Craig. Picture: RSPCA

And with June and July also being the busiest months for the RSPCA dealing with cruelty and neglect calls, help from the public frees up the charity’s frontline officers to help even more animals.

Gemma Hope, the RSPCA’s Assistant Director for Policy, Advocacy and Evidence, explained that the Animal Kindness Index results showed a rise in concern about wildlife this year.

She said: “When the world is uncertain and volatile, people may feel protective over the world around them, including the animals that share their neighbourhood – and 77 per cent of people in the region thought that human survival depends on protecting the survival of wildlife.”

The RSPCA's calls come as the charity expresses concern at the impact the UK Government's planning reforms – under its Planning and Infrastructure Bill – could have for animals, including free-living wildlife.

More than 9,500 hedgehogs entered RSPCA centres in 2024. Picture: RSPCA

Gemma added: “The UK Government's proposed changes to planning laws in England could play a worrying part in this, too – because if it goes ahead unchanged, it could spell disaster for wildlife. “While the UK Government claims it will streamline development and enhance nature, we are worried it could potentially weaken environmental protections and lead to habitat destruction, and it is clearly a cause for concern - given more than half of those surveyed in the South East think the UK Government should be responsible for animal welfare.

“The RSPCA is committed to creating a kinder world for every animal, but we can’t do it without help from the public.”

For more information about becoming a Local Animal Hero, visit rspca.org.uk/rescuebox