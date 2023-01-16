Hastings has been hit by severe flooding this morning, with cars submerged and a shopping centre closed.

Emergency services have been pictured at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, which has been closed to the public.

Further photos show South Terrace and Alexandra Park submerged in water. According to an eye-witness, the whole road has been sectioned off and a car is ‘almost submerged currently’.

South East Water confirmed a leak at South Terrace has been ‘reported by a customer’. A spokesperson said: “At South East Water, we take leakage seriously. If you see a leak, please use this site to report it.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a statement on Twitter, which reads: “Both sides of Priory Meadow Shopping Centre are underwater. The shopping centre is closed and we ask that you avoid the area. We are also aware of a number of homes in the area that are affected. Please remain calm while efforts are being made.”

Hastings Borough Council said the lower end of Alexandra Park, by Braybrooke Road, is closed ‘until further notice’, adding: “Several roads in and around Hastings town centre are also closed because of flooding.”

It comes after the Met Office issued warnings for flooding today (Monday, January 16).

“There is a chance that heavy rain will turn to snow in places, which may cause some travel disruption on Monday morning,” the Met Office said.

Both sides of Priory Meadow Shopping Centre are underwater. Photo: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

Meanwhile, there are 101 flood warnings in place in the UK, with 169 flood alerts.

In Sussex, there are flood warnings for; Crowhurst; Hellingly and Horsebridge; Pulborough on the River Arun; Fittleworth on the Western Rother and Westhampnett on the River Lavant.

And there are alerts for; Western Rother; River Lavant; Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes; Black Ditch; Lower Arun; Groundwater flooding in Patcham; Upper Ouse; River Uck; Cuckmere River; Langney Haven and Combe Haven. Click here to read more.

Photos show South Terrace is submerged in water. According to an eye-witness, the whole road has been sectioned off and a car is ‘almost submerged currently’. Photo: Sarah Stewart

These roads are closed to partially blocked due to flooding in Sussex this morning.