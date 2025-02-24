Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: I’m calling for a sustainable funding model to support children with specialist needs.

In her weekly column, Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, calls for a sustainable funding model to support the increase in children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Across West Sussex, the number of children with education, health, and care (EHC) plans has risen exponentially. There are now 7,684 EHC plans in place, up from 3,362 in 2015. We need a sustainable funding and support model. Instead, the Government is expecting schools and nurseries to pick up the bill. In January, the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee called this a “SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) emergency”. I agree.

The pandemic has left a lasting impact on children’s education and well-being. The disruption led to lost learning for many pupils. I welcome the efforts of the last Government to turn this around, putting in place a £4.9 billion package to address learning loss and support education recovery. I urge the new Government to now develop a clear plan for our schools.

The hike to National Insurance in the Labour Government’s first Budget dealt a severe blow to education. Local nurseries are still uncertain if their funding will increase to cover the rise in National Insurance contributions. The Early Years Alliance has warned that unless these increased costs are offset by additional funding for early years education, many providers will face higher fees and may have no choice but to close permanently.

In schools, budgets will be squeezed, and additional bought-in services such as speech and language support and those targeting emotional and mental health needs are likely to be curtailed.

Many parents, carers, and guardians of children with additional needs pay school fees to ensure their child receives the specialised support they require. The Government’s decision to impose VAT on these school fees does nothing to support children who attend specialist schools and puts their education at risk.

Taxing education is a short-sighted move. It will not benefit our excellent local state schools. We now know that any money raised will not be protected for state education which leaves a huge question mark over how the Government will fund its plan for new teachers.

With an increasing number of children on EHC plans, the Government must now come forward with a sustainable funding and support model. That's what local schools are telling me, and I will continue to speak out.

