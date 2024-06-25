Adopt a dog Sussex: 'Wiggly and affectionate' Cocker Spaniel seeks loving home
Munro is a ‘delightful’ five-year-old cocker spaniel on a mission to steal your heart, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.
He’s known for his wiggly and affectionate nature and loves nothing more than meeting new people.
Munro enjoys the company of gentle dogs who share his love for leisurely walks and enjoying the outdoors.
He can live with another calm canine if introductions go well but prefers friends that aren’t too bouncy. He cannot live with cats or any other small animals.
Munro would love to settle down in a multi-person household, as he loves having company and doesn’t really enjoy being left on his own. At times, Munro can become easily
overwhelmed and deals with back pain which he is on medication for.
For these reasons, he can share his home with children above the age of 14, Dogs Trust said.
Munro loves snuggling on the sofa with his favourite people. He would benefit from long, calm walks rather than high-energy activities. His love for food means he’s working on losing
a few pounds.
Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Munro is an absolute sweetheart who thrives on companionship and gentle interactions. He’s a smart lad, and is quick to learn with proper guidance and training. There’s no doubt he’ll make a wonderful addition to the right family.”
If you think that you could offer Munro his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.
Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.
