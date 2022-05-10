Britain’s Got Talent: Sussex Police officers among those who top the bill with amazing performance

A Sussex Police PC and PCSO have appeared on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).

PC Keren Moore and PCSO Demetrius Georghiou, known as Demi, performed as part of ‘The Frontline Singers’ – a group of 21 key workers who came together during the pandemic.

The group received a ‘yes’ from all four judges.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “They came together through an online search and the group also includes West End performers who each adapted during the pandemic - working night shifts in supermarkets, volunteering in the community with vulnerable people and working in a pharmacy respectively.

“Demi’s daughter Gina and her partner James Beeny, who are both professional songwriters, penned a song entitled ‘Strange Old World’, which was performed by the group on stage in front of the show’s judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell.

“It received a standing ovation from the audience.”

Police said the song was recorded remotely during the first national lockdown and raised funds for the NHS – doubling its fundraising target within one week of being released online.

The Frontline Singers. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-221005-181446001

The spokesperson added, “Like many people with loved ones on the frontline during the pandemic, Demi’s family were consumed with an overwhelming fear whilst he continued to work.

“This gave his daughter Gina the idea to write a song around the situation the world found itself in.”

When Gina told her dad about the opportunity to perform on BGT, he couldn’t believe it, according to Sussex Police.

PSCO Georghiou said, “BGT is actually my favourite show. To perform on it was like a Christmas present.”

PCSO Demi Georghiou (centre) and PC Keren Moore (far left). Picture from Sussex Police SUS-221005-181456001

The audition was the first time the group had been physically together since their formation.

PSCO Georghiou said, “We’ve had five or six rehearsals but some of us have been missing at times due to work and us being all over the country.

“That day was the first time we’ve all been together in the same building.

“They all treated us with overwhelming respect.

“When we were performing I felt a bond of unity being built there and then between performers, the judges and the audience.”

PSCO Georghiou said he wants the song to be the ‘anthem of the pandemic’.

He added, “We want to get as far as possible in the competition to keep singing and to keep letting people know that we’re here and we’re all in this together”.

PC Moore said, “Demi approached me when they were gathering people in lockdown to record parts of the song and edit them together.

“It was so exhilarating on the night. I had such nervous excitement.

“It was a long day but so worth it to have the amazing experience with the others.”

PC Moore also spoke about her love of the performing arts.

She said, “I have been teaching drama, dance and singing on and off since I was a teenager.

“Singing is my own therapy and helps me with PTSD that was triggered when on a job a few years ago.

“It really helps when I am doing something for me”.

The performance has gained more than 1.2 million views on Facebook and can be viewed on YouTube.